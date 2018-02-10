Life savers - Sleaford area farm shop staff complete defibrillator training

Staff at Abbey Parks Farm Shop in East Heckington have completed training in how to use their on-site defibrillator. The defibrillator was installed last year as a result of a financial donation from Heckington Parish Council to SHOCK. Staff at the farm park received official training in the use of the equipment by LIVES representatives.

They were presented with their individual certificates of training achievement by Heckington Parish Council last week.

Pictured above, from left, are Mike West - councillor, Diane Cooke, Louise Atkinson, Jess Bell, Jimmy Harris, Tracy Fryer, Kate Brown, Ros Loweth, Lucy Bell, and council chairman Jan Palmer. Photo by David Dawson.