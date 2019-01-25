Lincoln venue to host model exhibition

You can see more than 100 models of the iconic Spitfire, and much more, at the Museum of Lincolnshire Life.

This weekend, January 26 and 27, visitors will be able to admire hundreds of models, including planes, military vehicles, tanks and battleships.

The exhibition will be open from 10am to 3.45pm each day. Entry costs £2.50 for adults, £1 for children and conc, and £5 for a family.

All the exhibits have been made by members of the Lincoln branch of the International Plastic Modelling UK Society.