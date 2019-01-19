Lincolnshire Agricultural Society celebrates 150 years

More than 250 past, present and future Lincolnshire farmers raised a glass to mark 150 years of the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society at a celebratory lunch, hosted at the Lincolnshire Showground.

As well as toasting the special anniversary, the society also announced the appointment of its new president; former High Sheriff of Lincolnshire and treasurer of the LAS, John Lockwood MBE DL.

Jayne Southall, CEO of the Lincolnshire Showground. Picture: Steve Smailes Photography. EMN-190118-164359001

John said: “I am absolutely delighted and very honoured to be president during this historic year for the society.

“I am really looking forward to gaining a better understanding about all the range of educational initiatives that the society undertakes, and of course the highly anticipated Lincolnshire Show.

“My aim for this year as president is to help make it a truly memorable year for the society and I hope to do what I can to repay the trust invested in me by the society’s members.”

As an added touch for the special anniversary year, local brewer Ferry Ales Brewery has handcrafted a unique Golden Ale especially for the Lincolnshire Showground, named Harvest Gold, featuring citrus flavours with a pleasant floral, herbal and earthy aroma.

Ferry Ales Brewery has handcrafted a unique Golden Ale especially for the Lincolnshire Showground, named Harvest Gold. EMN-190118-164349001

The exclusive Lincolnshire ale will be available at Lincolnshire Showground events, various events in the county as well as a selection of local pubs and independent shops.

Jayne Southall, CEO of the Lincolnshire Showground, said: “As a charitable organisation, we are truly passionate about promoting and supporting education, food and farming within Lincolnshire’s local community.

“Over the years, the LAS has done a fantastic job at teaching and inspiring young people and the next generation about Lincolnshire’s agriculture and the importance of farming in a sustainable environment.

“The society has significantly increased its events to reflect these aims, including shows such as the Lincolnshire Farming Conference, Countryside Lincs and of course the Lincolnshire Show.

“We are really pleased to welcome John as the new 2019 president, and we have no doubt that educating local children and young farmers will be a key priority for the LAS in 2019.

“John has a long-standing association with the organisation, and is already a familiar face with Lincolnshire’s agricultural community and LAS members – we are really looking forward to having him on board for the exciting year ahead.”

Tying in to the society’s 150th anniversary, The Lincolnshire Farming Conference will be returning to the Lincolnshire Showground next month, and will explore ‘Lincolnshire agriculture for the next 150 years’ with agriculture and Brexit being two key talking points at the one-day event.

Countryside Lincs is set to return to the Showground in April, with a fun-filled and interactive day about food, farming and countryside to inspire and educate visitors about Lincolnshire’s heritage and agricultural industry.

Jayne continued: “This year is a really special year for the Showground and we are so proud of everything that the LAS has achieved in the last 150 years. “Attracting children and families to our events is really important to us and we are really excited to welcome visitors to our exciting 2019 events.”

Tickets are now available for the Lincolnshire Farming Conference and Countryside Lincs and can be purchased here