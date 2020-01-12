Lincolnshire carers urged to look after their own health

People who care for loved-ones in Lincolnshire are being urged not to neglect their own health this winter.

Doctors across Lincolnshire are sending a message to carers that it’s only by looking after their own health that they can continue their vital role caring for partners, relatives and friends who are ill, frail, or disabled.

Winter illness can be hard to avoid, but there are some simple steps people can take to look after themselves, which in turn will help to protect those they care for.

It’s still not too late to guard against flu by getting a flu jab from your GP or a pharmacist – and the jab is free for anyone receiving carer’s allowance.

At the first sign of illness – even if it’s just a cough, cold, or sore throat – carers should visit their local pharmacy for specialist advice on what they can do, including what over-the-counter treatments are available to relieve symptoms.

A Lincolnshire East CCG spokesman said: “Carers are very much the unsung heroes of health care and they play a hugely important role in our community, enabling ill, elderly, or disabled loved ones to remain in their own homes and retain a level of independence.

“But sometimes the job of caring for others can be at the expense of your own health and wellbeing, which can often easily be forgotten when you are used to focusing on someone else’s needs.

“Our message to carers is to not put your own health at the bottom of your priorities list. It’s not selfish to think about your own needs – quite the opposite in fact. Just consider what would happen if you were too ill to meet the needs of those you are caring for.

“Carers do an incredible job in Lincolnshire but they need to do what’s necessary to protect themselves and the people they care for against illness and stay well this winter.”

There is a wealth of information available from the NHS to support carers, including information on carer’s allowance, benefits, caring for children with complex needs, young carers’ rights, and a carers direct helpline. Just go to www.nhs.uk and click on the ‘Care and Support’ tab for full details.

For more information on staying well this winter, visit www.nhs.uk/staywell.