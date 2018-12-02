Lincolnshire Co-op’s festive appeal

Lincolnshire Co-op’s travel branches are appealing for donations of unwrapped presents to pass on to food banks this Christmas as part of its Santa’s Suitcase campaign.

In Sleaford, items donated to the branch in Southgate will be given to the Sleaford Community Larder.

The campaign runs until Friday December 14. Any support you can give is appreciated as every gift will help a local family in need.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Head of Travel Wayne Dennett said he hoped lots of the branches’ customers would get behind the appeal.

“Local food banks are providing a valued service across our area,” he said. “The gifts we’re collecting through the Santa’s Suitcase campaign will help those food banks give families who may be struggling something extra this festive season.”

The majority of Lincolnshire Co-op’s food stores also have collection points for local food banks and community larders. Customers donate packets, tins and dried food by leaving items inside a marked collection bin.