Lincolnshire’s new fire appliances revealed

The first of Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue’s new fire appliances has arrived in the county ready for crews to carry out training.

A fleet of 33 new appliances costing £8 million will be sent out to fire stations over the next three years.

Crews will be carrying out training to get to know the 18 tonne appliance. Capable of carrying 1,800 litres, compared with 1,400 litres on the older appliances, 16 of the machines will include ‘Coldcut Cobra’ - an ultra high pressure system where water blasts through walls, meaning firefighters can tackle fires from outside buildings, with reduced water damage inside.

Chief Fire Officer for Lincolnshire, Les Britzman, (pictured with County Councillor Nick Worth, portfolio holder for emergency services) said: “The new appliances will carry better rescue equipment for road accidents, the latest generation of lighting and ladders and a whole host of features that will make our response in emergencies even better.”