Lions donation to  St John Ambulance

Sleaford and District Lions Club members have made another donation to a local group.

This time it was to the Sleaford branch of the St John Ambulance Cadets, in appreciation of their invaluabe help when the Lions were escorting Santa and his sleigh around various parts of Sleaford.

The photo shows, from left, Lion Marcus Griffen, receiving the cheque Cadet Corporal Jazmyne Evans who is the Cadet of the Year for Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire, Lions President Sue La Roche presenting the cheque and Lion Mick Lawes.