LIVES charity calendar featuring county’s landscapes and landmarks is on sale now

Lincolnshire’s varied landscapes and landmarks are celebrated in this year’s LIVES calendar, which has just been launched with the help of two Sleaford based firms.

The project to create the 2019 #LIVESlovesLincs charity calendar has been worked on by DPS Digital in Sleaford and Ringrose Law in the town.

The calendar, sales from which will go towards the life-saving work of LIVES, was officially launched at Lincoln Cathedral last week.

In 2017 alone, LIVES attended over 21,500 calls. They estimate that one in five people in Lincolnshire has been helped by one of their responders in the last 15 years and it costs approximately £1.3 million every year to provide the service.

Charlie McClelland, fundraising manager at LIVES, said: “As a local charity it’s always fantastic to collaborate and get support from local businesses like Ringrose Law. After the great success of the calendar last year we are over the moon with the calendar this year and hope to raise a lot of money for our charity.”

The photos featured are from those entered by people into the LIVES Loves Lincs Calendar Competition with their images of Lincolnshire.

Alex Bennett, marketing manager at Ringrose Law in Sleaford, commented: “The calendar looks absolutely fantastic, and the quality of the images is superb.

“We thank everyone involved in the project and now want to try and sell as many copies of the calendar as we can to raise money for LIVES.”

The calendar, which costs £5, is now on sale across Lincolnshire at various outlets, including Lincoln Cathedral shop, Sainsbury’s Lincoln, and Ringrose Law in Sleaford.

The team will be at various Christmas markets over the next few weeks selling the calendar and asks the public to look out for it.