Lloyds Banking Group commits to help employees who become sick at work

Lloyds Banking Group has added its name to a charter aimed at helping employees living with terminal illnesses.

Lloyds Banking Group is the latest employer to sign up to the Dying to Work Voluntary Charter, following in the footsteps of employers such as Rolls Royce, Royal Mail and the Co-op.

The Charter is part of the TUC’s wider Dying to Work campaign which is seeking greater security for employees living with a terminal illness.

Dying to Work was taken forward by the TUC following the case of Jacci Woodcook, an area sales manager from Derbyshire who was forced out of her job working for a textile design company after being diagnosed with terminal breast cancer.

The TUC is asking employers to sign up to its voluntary charter to stop cases like Jacci’s happening in the future.

TUC Deputy General Secretary, Paul Nowak, said: “Your job should be the least of your worries when you get a terminal diagnosis.

“I’m delighted that Lloyds Banking Group have shown real leadership in this area, working with unions to guarantee fair treatment for terminally-ill workers.

“Millions of workers are now covered by the Dying to Work charter across the country, which is a real success and we expect more employers to follow Lloyds and sign up in the coming months.”

Rebecca Priestley, People Director at Lloyds Banking Group added: “At Lloyds Banking Group we have been working hard to provide specialist advice and support for colleagues living with a terminal illness.

“Reflecting this important support, we have agreed to become a signatory of the Charter, which underscores our commitment to be there for colleagues through challenging times, when they need us most.

Ged Nichols, Accord General Secretary ended by saying: “We’re very pleased that Lloyds Banking Group agreed to join us in signing this significant Charter.

“My colleague, Paula Tegg, deserves all the credit for campaigning and persevering to get us to this point.

“The Charter is an important part of Accord’s wider Dignity at Work agenda.”