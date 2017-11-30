Look out for Santa’s sleigh with Sleaford area firefighters on board

Every year, Santa joins forces with firefighters and goes on a tour around the county to help raise money for charity.

He will be teaming up with fire crews from Sleaford, Billinghay and Metheringham.

They will also be collecting donations for the Firefighters Charity, which provides support and therapy to injured firefighters and their families.

Here are the routes he will taking.

He will be setting off each night at 5pm from Metheringham, visiting Martin, Scopwick and Digby on Saturday December 16. Then Potterhanworth, Nocton and Dunston on Friday December 22 and around Metheringham on Saturday December 23.

Joining Billinghay’s crew, he will visit Timberland and Walcott, starting in Timberland at 5pm, on Saturday December 16. Then going around Billinghay starting in the market place at 5pm on Sunday December 17. Then on Monday December 18 it will be a 5.30pm start at Tattershall Bridge, on to South Kyme and North Kyme.

Finally, in Sleaford all routes will be starting at 5.30pm, visiting Ruskington on Friday December 15; then in Sleaford - Southfields, Hawthorn Drive and Oak Road on Monday December 18; St Giles Avenue, Milton Way, Russell Crescent and Stephens Way on Tuesday December 19; Clay Hill Road, Rookery Avenue and George Street on Wednesday December 20; Ancaster Drive, Hervey Road, Ickworth Road/Victoria Avenue/St Edmunds Road and Tamer Road on Thursday December 21; The Drove, North Parade, Stokes Drive, Winchester Way, Sycamore Drive and Jubilee Grove on Friday December 22.