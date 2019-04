Firefighters were called to rescue a family of ducklings trapped in a drain on Sunday evening.

The nine lucky duckies were spotted looking deperate after falling in the drain on Sleaford Road, Leasingham, just before 8.30pm.

A fire crew from Sleaford attended and used crowbar to raise the drain cover beore lifting the ducklings out.

They were then reunited with their mother none the worse for wear.