Mad Hatters celebrate village hall birthday

Over 50 villagers aging from four to 92 attended a Mad Hatters’ Tea Party held to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the opening of Pickworth’s new village hall.

The event, held on Saturday March 30, was organised by a group of women from the community to mark the occasion.

The hall was decorated with Alice in Wonderland characters, teapots and bunting. Getting in the spirit, villagers wore fancy hats and prizes were awarded for the most original, amusing and best decorated.

Afternoon tea was served, comprising homemade cakes and sandwiches, followed by ‘drink me’ cocktails. It was rounded off with a raffle in aid of The Willow Foundation, raising almost £400.