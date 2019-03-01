Majority of Lincolnshire children get first choice of secondary school

The vast majority of children in Lincolnshire have been offered their first choice of secondary school.

Offers for places starting in September have been sent to parents, and of the 8,296 offers made to Lincolnshire secondary schools, 88.6% of children will receive their first preference school (7,346 children), according to Lincolnshire County Council.

Councillor Mrs Patricia Bradwell, Executive Councillor for Children’s Services, said: “Yet again, it’s good to see so many children getting their first school of preference and this should be even better by September. It’s always our intention to support as many parents as possible with their choice of school.

“There are many stories about how stressful the admissions process can be, but every year the overwhelming majority of parents have no problems in gaining admission to the school of their choice.”

The figure for second preference offers is 7.9% (656), while third preference offers is 1.2% (102).

Only 2.3% children (192) will be offered a local school that isn’t one of their preferences.

All those children who haven’t got their preferred school will be offered a place at another school, the closest one to their home with spaces available.

Because of appeals and movement on the reserve list, it is normal for the percentage of first preferences to increase by the time children start in September.

Parents have until March 29 to lodge an appeal if they are unhappy with the offered school. If they return the appeal form by the deadline it will be heard before the end of the summer term - if it is received late it will still be heard, but this may be in the last week of term or even in September.

Nearly all Lincolnshire parents (96%) who applied using the online application system will have been emailed their offer letter on March 1.

Visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/schooladmissions and log on to the parent portal if you cannot access this email.

Parents who applied by phone or paper form will have been posted their letter today, first class.

For further details about school admissions go to: www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/schooladmissions