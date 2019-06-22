Man and woman in hospital with serious injuries following three-vehicle smash on A17 near Sleaford

Lincolnshire Police have provided an update on a serious collision which blocked the A17 at Asgarby, near Sleaford for four hours on Friday afternoon.

The collision is reported to have happened at about 1.45pm on Friday afternoon and involved a blue Kia Picanto, a white Nissan Navara pick up truck and a blue Suzuki Swift.

In their updated statement, police said: "A man in his 70's and a woman in her 50's, who were in the Kia, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"There are no reports of other injuries.

"The road was re-opened about four hours after the incident."

The A17 had been closed to traffic immediately after the crash, between Swineshead Bridge and Holdingham roundabout.

Emergency services including two air ambulances attended the scene.

Anyone who was in the area and either saw the collision or saw any of the vehicles before the collision is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 245 of June 21.