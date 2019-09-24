Man arrested for dangerous driving after collision on A15 between Sleaford and Lincoln

One man was arrested after a two car collision blocked the A15 between Sleaford and Lincoln for two hours this morning (Tuesday).

Lincolnshire Police say the crash involving a Renault Scenic and a Vauxhall Mokka was reported at 5.18am and the 27-year-old man driving the Scenic was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.

The collision happened at the A15 junction with the B1178 at Nocton Heath and the road was not reopened until 7.30am.

A police spokesman said there does not appear to have been any serious injuries.