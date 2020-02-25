Man cut free after car rolls down bank

Emergency services rushed to the scene where a car rolled over and landed in a ditch beside the A17 near Sleaford.

The crash near the junction with the A153 was reported just before 10.30am on Thursday and responders included police officers, the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, ground ambulance crews and fire crews from Sleaford and Billingborough who cut an injured male casualty free before he was sent to hospital with ‘non-life-threatening injuries’.

The car is believed to have come off the road and gone down the embankment, ending upside down in a ditch near The Reservation industrial estate off East Road.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police by ringing 101, quoting reference incident 117 of February 20.

○ On Saturday, a firecrew from Billinghay was called at 8pm to a chimney fire on Rowston Fen Lane, Rowston, caused by a build up of ashes and soot. The fire was out on arrival.