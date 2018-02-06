Man dies after air ambulance and medics called to Sleaford Leisure Centre

A man has died after being taken ill at Sleaford Leisure Centre yesterday morning (Monday).

According to an East Midlands Ambulance services spokesman, the call came to an incident at the leisure centre at 7.49am.

The spokesman said: “The caller reported a patient who was unconscious and not breathing.”

EMAS controllers sent a paramedic in a car, a double crewed ambulance and the Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire Air Ambulance.

“No patients were taken to hospital,” she said.

The Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance was alerted at 7.52am after the call to the ambulance service.

An air ambulance spokesman said: “Our critical care crew arrived on scene in just seven minutes. They assisted a land crew and were not required to airlift. They returned back to base just after 9am.”

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman confirmed the death saying: “We were made aware at 8.20am that a man had been taken ill at the leisure centre (we were made aware because it is a public place) but there were no suspicious circumstances so our role was only a supportive one.”

North Kesteven District Council own the pool and a spokesman confirmed that an incident had occurred.

The leisure centre was closed for a period and opened late morning.