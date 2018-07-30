Man shocked back to life by police and first aiders after cardiac arrest at Heckington Show

Security staff, police officers and St John Ambulance first aiders are credited with saving a man’s life after he collapsed having a cardiac arrest at the Heckington Show.

The man was leaving the showground on Saturday evening at around 10.30pm after the firework concert when he collapsed, explained Mandy Harsley, District Events Leader for Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

She said: “He was found by security staff who started CPR.”

They were immediately joined by Police Special Sergeant Lamb and off-duty officers who carried on CPR until St John Ambulance paramedics arrived from the first aid post with a defibrillator. Eventually the male was bought round and is recovering in hospital, she said.

Sgt Dan McCormack was one of those to assist. He Tweeted: “Went to Heckington Show, after the event a male went into cardiac arrest. Four off duty officers, S/Sgt Lamb and members of public completed CPR. After CPR and a shock the collapsed male regained consciousness and was left with paramedics #NeverOffDuty #NotJustCrime @LincsSpecials.‏

“It was an amazing team effort all round.”

Harry Griffen

NHS and event Paramedic Harry Griffen added: “A big well done to the members of St John Ambulance who also assisted with this case! Proud of all of you.

“Our members and the event organisers have relayed to me their gratitude for your assistance last night. Thank you team! And very well done.#Team999”

Mrs harsley added: “Our members are well trained for these occurrences and it really demonstrated the importance of good training and, for the patient, early CPR and early access to a defibrillator that makes the difference.

“Every minute without CPR reduces your chances of recovery by 10 per cent and thankfully the security team, police and first aiders were there quickly.”

The St John Ambulance will be launching a new life saving campaign soon. Visit www.sja.org.uk for training or if you wish to join or support the St John Ambulance.