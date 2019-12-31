Man suffers serious injuries as collision blocks A15 between Holdingham and Waddington

The A15 is currently closed to traffic in both directions between Holdingham Roundabout and Waddington after a serious collision between a car and a lorry, according to Lincolnshire Police.

Police say a man has been seriously injured in the incident, which was reported shortly before 7am today (Tuesday) in the area of the B1429 turning for Cranwell Village, warning drivers to find alternative routes.

Emergency services are on the scene and diversions are in place.

A police spokesman added: “We received a call at 6.35am today (December 31) reporting a two-vehicle RTC on the A15 at Cranwell.

“It involved a car and a lorry.

“The driver of the car, a man, sustained serious injuries.

“The road has been closed at Holdingham and Cranwell.”