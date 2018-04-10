Marathon effort to raise money for charity helping children wth rare condition

The bravery of a little girl who suffers from a rare physical condition has inspired a Cranwell man to run his first full marathon for charity.

Jack Padley will take on the London Marathon on April 22 to raise cash for a charity called Max Appeal - which supports families affected by DiGeorge Syndrome. This is a rare chromosome condition causing life-long complications.

The ex Carres Grammar School pupil, who now works in the school’s sports department, is friends with the family of young Ivy Mitchell who has the DiGeorge syndrome.

Jack, who is hoping to raise £1,800 for the Max Appeal charity, said: “Please help me raise as much money as possible for this fantastic cause as it helps a local little girl called Ivy Mitchell and her family.

“I would like to give a massive thanks for all the support I have received so far and can’t wait for the day.”

Jack has been training for the marathon since the end of last year - inspired by his father Nick, who has completed five. However, Jack says this will be a ‘one-off’ to help the charity and be something he can tick off his bucket list.

Jack’s mum Lisa Padley said: “Ivy is such a lovely little girl and we’re really hoping that Jack can raise money for the charity and also awareness of the condition which not many have heard of.”

Ivy’s dad Lee Mitchell said: “We just want to wish Jack Padley all the best for the upcoming marathon and send a huge thank you on behalf of Ivy and our family for helping raise funds for Max Appeal, which really goes a long way to helping children and adults with 22Q 11 deletion.”

Lee added: “It’s not just about the race, it’s the hours people don’t see where Jack been out putting in the miles on evenings and weekends training months before the actual event - and we are honoured that he has chosen Ivy and the charity as his fundraiser.

Further events are being planned to boost funds for the charity - including a bingo night at Great Hale village hall on April 27 - and a fashion show at Sleaford football club on May 21. For details or tickets call Lisa on 07929 295034.

To sponsor Jack visit his Virgin Money Giving page.