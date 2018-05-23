Marking 10 years’ support

Two children’s centres in the Sleaford area are holding special events to mark 10 years since they opened.

They are among 23 children’s centres across Lincolnshire celebrating the milestone with activities in May and into June.

The festivities began on Monday and, across the sites, will run through until Friday, June 1.

Parents, carers, families, and children are invitedto visit the events and see what their local children’s centre has to offer for them.

In the Sleaford area, it will see:

n A Bumps to Babies session at Billinghay Children’s Centre in Fen Road, today (Wednesday), running from 1-2pm.

n A Learning Together Toddler session at Sleaford’s Children’s Centre, located within the Money’s Mill Complex, off Carre Street, on Friday, June 1, from 10-11am.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, executive councillor for children’s services, described children’s centres as ‘a lifeline for so many families with young children’.

She said: “All our children’s centres are intended to help all parents or carers from the community and surrounding villages so find out what the centre near you can offer.”

For more details on children’s centres in the county, go to www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/parents/childrens-centres