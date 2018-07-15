Marking First World War centenary

An exhibition marking 100 years since the end of the First World War has been held at a village near Sleaford.

The display at St Mary’s Church, Wilsford, included records of 22 men from the village featured on the church’s war memorial east window.

It was available to view on Saturday, running alongside Wilford Village Street Market.

This saw stalls and garage sales set up round the village, with residents selling bric a brac, produce, craft items, books, and clothing.

Children’s activities and cream teas also formed part of the day.

Pictured at the exhibition is Simon Davey, church warden.

Picture: John Aron