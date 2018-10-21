Mayor cuts the 40th anniversary cake for country market

The Mayor Grenville Jackson helped celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Sleaford Country Market.

Coun Jackson cut a cake for stallholders at their latest market, held since it began in the Riverside Church Hall.

He recalled helping open up for their first event when he served as church secretary.

Secretary of the market, Susan Jones explained that it started out as a Women’s Institute-run event. Later the traders carried on alone, although the country markets are found all over the country.

Mrs Jones added: “We gave customers samples of the cake and regulars were given a bookmark to thank them for their continued custom.”

She explained the stallholders make and sell cakes, preserves, crafts and toys. There is a cafe too. “We are like a co-operative,” she said, “We all produce and pay back 10 per cent of what we raise into the market fund. Everyone helps sell each other’s things.

The markets are held on Fridays every fortnight.