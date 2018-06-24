Mayor’s events help service for homeless

Last Monday saw the recently retired Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Jan Mathieson, hand over a cheque for £1,000 to support the work of The Junction.

This money was raised through coffee mornings and bingo evenings held during the Mayor’s year in office.

The presentation held at the New Life Church on Mareham Lane, Sleaford, was received by Mark Watson - New Life Church’s Senior Pastor, church leaders, Junction Team volunteers and local people who regularly come along on Monday evenings to the facility.

The Junction, was started over 10 years ago to help people going through difficulties such as loneliness, physical and mental ill health, job loss and homelessness. There is a two-course meal and social evening provided free of charge each Monday at 7pm (except Bank Holidays). For details call 01529 413063.