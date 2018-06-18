Medieval guests for 800th anniversary

The community indulged in medieval splendour in the sunshine at the weekend as St Botolph’s parish church at Quarrington celebrated the 800th anniversary of its founding.

On Saturday and Sunday the church hosted medieval re-enactors, the Knights of Skirbeck, whose members demonstrated to visitors about life from the period, sampling food, as well as doing some fearsome sword-fighting duels for onlookers.

Knights of Skirbeck at Quarrington church. L-R Caroline Bedford, Darin Merrett, Wayne Norman and Dave Bedford. EMN-181106-093855001

There was a children’s story competition and youngsters could colour and draw pictures of knights, castles, royalty and mythical creatures. Children got to design a shield and make a gargoyle and there was an open air service on the Sunday morning.

One of the organisers, Charles Coulson said things very well, welcoming about 500 visitors who had a good time.

He said: “The re-enactors were really good and people looked around the tents and learned about medieval life.”

There was a beer tent, hog roast, crafts and a free concert from Fresh Ayre, playing medieval music at the church.

Knights of Skirbeck at Quarrington church. James Thomas withorganisers Jaki Lowder and Charles Coulson. EMN-181106-093911001

Tuesday night saw another concert of folk songs, looking at how Quarrington has developed over the last 800 years.

Mr Coulson said various members of the church have been researching the origins of the building, and a booklet on the church has been created containing details of its history.

He added: “Next Saturday, June 16, at 2pm we have a Teddy bear and pets blessing service.”

Then things will be rounded off on Sunday June 17 with a service led by the Bishop of Lincoln, Rt Rev Christopher Lowson at 11am.

Knights of Skirbeck at Quarrington church. L-R Darin Merrett with Hannah Shelbourn 5 and Robert Shelbourn 3. EMN-181106-094031001

He said: “Bishop Christopher will rededicate the lychgate which has been refurbished and lead the service, which will be the culmination of activities when it will be St Botolph’s Day.”

St Botolph’s Primary School have been researching the church and displaying their work in the church too.