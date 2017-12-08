Meet Santa Claus at Heckington Mill’s Edwardian event

There is a wonderful new way to get your Christmas celebrations off to a traditional start - at Heckington Windmill’s Edwardian Christmas weekend this Saturday and Sunday.

Open 12-4pm, see the beautifully restored Miller’s House specially decorated with an Edwardian theme, and warm yourself by the real fire in the miller’s parlour.

The Miller's Parlour at Christmas for Heckington Mill's Edwardian event. EMN-170412-193212001

There will be roast chestnuts and mulled wine, and traditional games and sweets to buy. Treat yourself to something from the special Christmas menu using high-quality local ingredients.

Father Christmas will be there for the younger visitors too.

There will be activities throughout the weekend including carol singing and spinning and weaving demonstrations. The brand new film of the official opening by the Princess Royal will be available to buy, and orders will be taken for the special Heckington Windmill Christmas Hampers. The eight-sail brewery will be open all weekend too.