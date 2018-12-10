Memorial tree for loved ones

Christmas is a time for spending with family - but also remembering those loved ones who are no longer around.

People can now pay tribute to those they have lost with messages on special memorial Christmas trees at Lincolnshire Co-op funeral home in Duke Street, Sleaford. From Monday until Friday, December 21, people can write personalised tributes to family and friends they’ve lost and place them on the trees. It is hoped this will offer some comfort and reassurance.

From Monday, the funeral home also opened its doors to host coffee mornings between 10am and 12noon.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s head of funerals David Dernley said: “Our professional funeral colleagues are always on hand to help, whether someone needs advice on their arrangements or simply a chat over a cup of tea.”

During this period Lincolnshire Co-op will also be raising funds for local financial wellbeing charities as part of its Community Champions scheme. Attendees can choose to donate what they can to help local groups that support people in financial hardship or who need advice.