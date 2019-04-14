Memorial trees planted in village

Primary school children joined parish councillors in Heckington to plant a number of trees provided by the Woodland Trust to form a memorial arboretum to those from the village who gave their lives in the First World War.

In a follow on to last November’s amazing ‘Heckington 100’ knitted poppy display in Heckington Church to mark the centenary of the end of the war, the Woodland Trust granted 60 free trees to the parish.

The parish council opted to plant them on land it takes care of on Godson Avenue, close to another memorial tree to the late councillor Ken Collins.

The planting by councillors helped by Heckington St Andrew’s School pupils will be followed later by an official unveiling when a plaque and stone plinth will be added to mark the occasion and remind others of why the trees are planted there. Photo: John Aron.