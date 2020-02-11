Mental wellbeing courses for RAF

Families of serving RAF personnel and veterans in Lincolnshire who are finding life tough will be offered unique training to help them identify, and deal with, the symptoms of poor mental wellbeing.

The RAF Association, the charity that supports the welfare of the RAF family, is offering mental wellbeing awareness training at venues across the county.

The initiative, named Finding It Tough?, is open to all RAF veterans and their families, plus partners, parents, siblings and children (over 18) of anyone serving in the RAF, as well as anyone working on an RAF station.

The training aims to equip people to be more resilient to life’s pressures. It will also help people to offer support to others struggling, and to signpost them to organisations that may be able to help.

Air Marshal Sir Baz North, President of the RAF Association, said: “The continuing stigma around mental wellbeing issues is something which must be addressed in all walks of life.

Training sessions will be delivered at Lincoln, Woodhall Spa, Stamford and Grimsby over coming months, the first one at Alive Conferences, Newland, Lincoln, on March 18. For details and booking, visit www.rafa.org.uk/finding-it-tough/