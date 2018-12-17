Mini Police are on the beat in Sleaford primary schools

Following a successful launch in the autumn term, Mini Police teams are on the beat in three Sleaford area primary schools.

The project backed by Lincolnshire Police has been rolled out in schools across the county. At Church Lane School in Sleaford, ten children from years five and six have been elected by fellow pupilsand equipped with their dedicated uniforms.

Headteacher Callum Clay said it aims to make school children more aware of issues in the wider community suported by the local PCSOs.

He said the pupils have been educated on anti-social behaviour, bullying, drug and alcohol issues which they can share with the rest of the school.

Mr Clay said: “They have begun policing the grounds at break times, making sure people are getting on with each other and looking out for anyone that might be lonely or struggling to make friends. Sometimes they get a little carried away with the power but they are enjoying it and taking their responsibilities seriously, making sure people feel safe.”