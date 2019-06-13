Minor injuries to casualties after ambulance in collision with car

Police are reporting casualties to have suffered only minor injuries after a collision between an ambulance and a car at Thorpe Tilney near Billinghay.

According to a force spokesman, the collision was reported on the B1189 at about 11.20am.

The ambulance, which was carrying patients at the time, suffered damaged to the front driver’s side and skidded onto the grass verge.

The car was quickly moved off the road which was closed from Priory Road while emergency services dealt with the incident and cleared the vehicles.

The spokesman said: “We believe this is a minor injury collision.”