Mobile post office services to Martin and Anwick affected by plans to offer new service elsewhere

Visiting hours for a mobile Post Office service to two Sleaford area villages are to be altered as a result of a new location being added to the outreach service

Visiting hours will be slightly shortened for the mobile Post Office stops at Martin, while hours will be increased at Anwick as a result of proposals by the Post Office to introduce a new outreach service at Gipsey Bridge, near Boston.

The service sees a nearby Postmaster provide a service in a neighbouring community currently without its own permanent post office premises at a set time each week.

The Gipsey Bridge service would be operated by the postmaster from Coningsby Post Office, who would visit the community every Tuesday between 11.30am and 12.30pm.

To accommodate the proposed new mobile services there will be a reduction in hours to the current services at Little Steeping and Martin while the Post Office are also proposing to increase the visiting times at Anwick.

The Martin Post Office service is currently at Martin Village Hall, High Street, Martin, on Tuesday 1.45-4.15pm and Friday 3.15-4.15pm. New shorter hours will be Tuesday 1.45-3.45pm and Friday 3.15-4.15pm.

Anwick Post Office held in the layby on River Lane, Anwick, currently opens Tuesday 12.15-12.45pm, Wednesday 12-1pm and Friday 9.30-10.30am. The new extended times will be Tuesday 1-2pm, Wednesday 11.30am-1pm and Friday 9.30-10.30am.

A range of services are available. Customers can collect benefits in cash using the everyday banking services or Post Office card account.

The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on the move in a six week public consultation.

Ian Johnson, Post Office, Network Operations Area manager said: “We are confident that this new service at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs. The introduction of a Mobile Outreach service presents the best possible solution to allow us to maintain Post Office services in Gipsey Bridge in the longer term.”

During the public consultation, Post Office Ltd welcomes feedback on any issues customers would like considered before a final decision is taken on this proposal. The consultation will close on June 20. Submissions can be made during the consultation by Freepost YOUR COMMENTS to Post Office Ltd, via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, via the Customer Helpline on 03457 223344 or Textphone 03457 223355.

Customers can also share their views online through the quick and easy questionnaire at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 127324.