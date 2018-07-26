More calls to fires in field and woodland around Sleaford in dry conditions

Firefighters in the Sleaford area are continuing to receive daily call outs due to the hot weather and tinder dry conditions causing field fires.

Three fire crews were called to a stubble field on fire at Kirkby La Thorpe yesterday morning (Wednesday).

Two crews from Sleaford and a crew from Billingborough arrived at the field off Mount Lane to find around 100m by 100m of the stubble on fire.

According to a fire service report, the firefighters used a plough to create a fire break, then extinguished it with hose reels and beaters.

* Later, at around 9.22pm yesterday evening, a Sleaford fire crew attended reports of a fire in Sleaford Wood.

They used a water back pack and buckets of water to put it out.