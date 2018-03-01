More road closures north of Sleaford due to drifting snow, say police

Lincolnshire Police have issued news that the A607 from Leadenham to Bracebridge Heath is being closed due to drifting snow.

The announcement came after the force contgrol room reported the A607 being impassable between Coleby and Boothby Graffoe.

The A17 is reported to still be closed for the entire length from Newark, past Sleaford, as far as Holbeach according to AA traffic reports due to drifting snow causing collisions in several locations creating traffic to back up.

The A15 north of Sleaford is also said to be blocked according to the AA both ways between the A607 Grantham Road at Bracebridge Heath and the B1202 Metheringham Heath Lane cross roads for Metheringham and Boothby Graffoe.

Sleafordian Coaches’ Into Town service remains suspended until 3pm this afternoon and Call Connect until 8am tomorrow (Friday).