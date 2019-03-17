More than 150 years awarded

More than 150 years’ combined membership was recognised at the latest AGM of the Cranwell Royal Air Force Association.

The event saw branch president commandant air commodore Peter Squires present a 50-year badge to Roy Canvin and 25-year badges to Honorine and Ron Ball and Mike Smith.

In addition, a 25-year badge was presented to the commandant by branch chairman Tony Crossman, while flowers were also presented to a group of women who help run the branch.

They are all pictured, from left, Roy Canvin, Joyce Lane, Gill Smith, Lyn Bilzon, Irene Hanson, Diana Robertson, Peter Squires, Honorine Ball, Diana Hanson, Ron Ball and Mike Smith.