Mosaic bench nearly finished

Members of a mosaic art group are nearing completion of an eye-catching new bench and table installed in a riverside picnic area.

Members of voluntary group MosArt have been busy installing mosaics and grouting tiles surrounding the curved bench on Eastgate Green, beside the NCCD.

The original bench had been installed at The Nettles arts area further along the river bank, but was vandalised before the mosaics could be installed and it was decided to relocate it to a less secluded spot, with help from the Town Council which has part funded the project with ArtsNK.

The bench is in the shape of a sycamore leaf, designed by Carole Smith, member of the Nettles Volunteer Group and MosArt. The sides are inlaid with mosaic panels inspired by the nature and the landscape seen along the riverside path, including cow parsley, swans and ducks in flight.

Local woodworker and furniture maker, Peter Tree has created the wooden seating panels and table top which will soon be installed.

MosArt first came together to create the new mosaic at Sleaford Leisure Centre and have since created a pebble mosaic in front of a riverside bench on Rauceby Banks.

MosArt chairman Ladey Adey said: “It will add to the wonderful mosaic artwork already in the town for the public to see, and in this case to use.”

Marion Sander from artsNK added: “The members of MosArt have worked really hard on this project.”