Mosque welcomes visitors

All are welcome to pay a visit to Sleaford’s Islamic Centre as part of a nationwide community awareness event.

Visit My Mosque was started in February 2015 with about 20 mosques holding an open day. Due to popular demand the initiative has grown to over 200 mosques now taking part, with the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition and the Mayor of London all taking part by visiting their local mosques in 2018.

Visit My Mosque is organised by the hundreds of volunteers under the Muslim Council of Britain, across the UK inviting neighbours of all faiths to meet them, ask questions and gain a greater awareness of how their faith is practised.

Everyone is welcome to visit the Sleaford mosque in Station Road on Sunday, March 3 from 12-3pm and view the Islamic exhibition on display. Enjoy free tea, coffee, biscuits and free parking is available.