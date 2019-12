The A15 between Sleaford and Lincoln was closed for over two hours on Saturday afternoon due to a two car collision where one motorist was injured.

Lincolnshire Police reported the incident took place at around 2.40pm at Harmston Heath around the A15 junction with the B1178.

The road was closed in both directions and emergency services rushed to the scene.

It was clear by 4.20pm and one of the motorists sustained what was described as a minor injury.