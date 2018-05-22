Motorists driving through standing water did not contribute to death of Sleaford woman,95, police investigation finds

Police have cleared two motorists who drove through standing water close to the scene where a Sleaford pensioner died.

Police launched an investigation after Hilda Moore, 95, of Boundary Pastures, suffered a massive brain haemorrhage as she walked home in the rain from the shops on Mareham Lane at about 4.30pm on Friday April 27.

At the time is was thought she may have been knocked to the floor by the ‘wave’ caused by passing motorists.

The police investigation identified at least two motorists had driven through standing water on the road adjacent to where Mrs Moore was.

But police have now concluded this in no way contributed to the death of Hilda Moore. Those motorists have received advice and no further action will be taken.

A spokesman said: "Police have completed enquiries along with HM Coroner, these enquiries have revealed Hilda Moore has died of natural causes."

Lincolnshire County Council Highways are aware of the ongoing issues of engineering and maintenance for standing water along Mareham Lane and will be undertaking remedial works commencing May 28.

Police are grateful for those witnesses who contacted them and helped with the enquiry.