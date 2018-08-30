Mum pays tribute to her son as inquest into young Marine’s death is adjourned to call witnesses

The inquest into the death of a young Royal Marine from Billingborough had to be adjourned to call more witnesses as his mother paid tribute to her “extraordinary” son.

James Oliver Roe Holloway, 25, of Chapel Street, Billingborough, was confirmed dead from a gunshot wound while on board a Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship, Fort Rosalie, in Dubai, on October 30, last year.

A full inquest at Lincoln Coroner’s Court was set to take place today (Thursday) but was adjourned by assistant coroner Richard Marshall due to the need to call more live witnesses for questioning.

James’ family, including his father Ray Holloway, mother Amanda Gray and his sister Abigail Holloway, were at the short hearing this morning at Lincoln Cathedral Centre.

Mr Marshall said: “This had been due to be the final hearing of the inquest but a number of issues have arisen, but because of a number of questions that cannot be answered yet we are going to have to adjourn for further information.”

He said a number of conflicts in the statement evidence had arisen. These revolved around statements whether James had been keeping up with his trips to the gym, the regular radio checks while on duty and his contact with a woman on social media.

Mr Marshall expected the final inquest to last about a day and it would likely be held between October and December this year at a date to be arranged.

A number of James’ fellow Marines would need to be called as witnesses along with someone from the Royal Marines able to answer questions on the handling of mental health issues in the armed forces. James’ mother would also provide evidence of an email from her son which she had received.

Following the hearing, James’ mother Amanda Gray explained: “There are still questions and therefore an adjournment was requested, simply because certain things need to be answered.

“This is not just about James. Mental health has been a massive issue in young people and if anything can be done (to help) it needs to be done.”

She paid tribute to her son saying: “James was an extraordinary young man and those are the only words that can be used to describe him. Thought and kindness for others were all that were in his heart.”