Musical groups from the Sleaford and Boston area will join forces for a concert next weekend.

Heckington Singers present their Christmas Concert on Saturday, December 8, at 7.30pm.

The concert, at St Andrew’s Church in Heckington, will include music from Heckington Singers and Swineshead Silver Band.

Conductor for the evening will be John Lyon.

Tickets, priced at £8 and free for under 16s, from 01529 462839 or on the door.