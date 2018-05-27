Nations assemble for latest twinning event

The Sleaford and District Twinning Association has held its latest get-together with its overseas counterparts – a visit which saw members honour the memory of a supporter, lost recently in tragic circumstances.

The association made its latest expedition to Sleaford’s French twin town, Marquette Lez Lille, last Thursday.

Members were joined by their friends from Sleaford’s German twin town Fredersdorf-Vogelsdorf.

The visit included: an open-air museum near Villeneuve, the Lille Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art, and the historic fortress of Ypres and the Menin Gate.

A spokesman for the association said: “This year’s trip to Marquette Lez Lille was again a tremendous success. It was great to see our old friends from Marquette and Fredersdorf-Vogelsdorf; and to get to know the new faces joining us for the first time.

“As usual we were extremely well looked after by our hosts, who couldn’t do enough for us and had planned a very interesting program of events.”

Poignantly, the stay also saw tribute paid to a stalwart of the association, Hilda Moor, of Sleaford.

Hilda died, aged 95, after she was knocked over by a wave caused by cars passing through standing water.

The spokesman added: “She was a staunch supporter of the twinning association and her daughter Sheila Wheeldon is the main driving force keeping it running. Peter Wheeldon, her son-in-law, in Sheila’s absence, paid tribute during a speech he made on the Saturday night saying how she will be sadly missed by all who knew her.”

The next twinning trip is to Fredersdorf-Vogelsdorf in late August.

To get involved search for the association on Facebook, or contact Sheila Wheeldon on sheila@plwheeldon.plus.com, or Barbara Thomas on 01529 415105 or at Thomassoyka@aol.com