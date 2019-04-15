Natural burial ground plan at Aslackby looks set to get go-ahead

A farming company looking to turn part of its land into a 400-plot natural burial ground near Sleaford looks set to get the go ahead.

Folkingham Farms wants to use land near an unclassified country road off Aveland Way, in Aslackby.

Natural, or green burial sees the deceased laid to rest in natural countryside.

The bodies are often in biodegradable coffins, or even without, and usually without any marker of their burial site.

The process is believed to be ecologically and environmentally friendly.

Folkingham Farms believes it can accommodate around 400 plots on its land with an average of one burial a week taking place.

As part of the plans, trees and wild flowers would be planted across the site.

In a report to be put before South Kesteven District Councillors, officers say: “The proposal would help to diversify an existing agricultural business and in this respect would make a positive contribution to the rural economy.

“The applicant has stated that the use of this field for green burials is anticipated to generate more income than the existing arable agricultural use of the field.

“As such, this would help ensure the long term financial viability of the farm business.”

The site will also include an informal car park, with space for 13 cars.