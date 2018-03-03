Neighbourhood plan created for Billinghay

A neighbourhood plan for Billinghay has been prepared by the parish council - with the help of the local community.

The plan sets out their vision for the future and planning policies, which will be used to determine any planning applications within the area.

This neighbourhood plan has been formally submitted to North Kesteven District Council (NKDC) to be subject to a period of publicity. The public consultation began on Monday and runs until Monday, April 9.

The plan, supporting information and the response forms can be downloaded from NKDC’s website www.n- kesteven.gov.uk/BillinghayPlan/

In addition, paper copies of the plan can be viewed at the district council offices and Billinghay Parish Council, Ringmoor House, Ringmoor Close, Billinghay, during normal opening hours. Copies of the response forms are also available at these locations.

Any comments on the neighbourhood plan must be submitted in writing to NKDC using the response forms and should be received by 5pm on Monday, April 9, 2018.

Completed forms should be returned via email to: NeighbourhoodPlanning@n-kesteven.gov.uk or by post to: Partnerships Team, North Kesteven District Council, District Council Offices, Kesteven Street, Sleaford, Lincs, NG34 7EF.

An independent examiner, who will report on the plan prior to a local referendum on the final document, will consider all comments received. If you wish to be notified of NKDC’s decision on whether to accept the examiner’s recommendation and any future progress with the plan you need to state this in your representation.