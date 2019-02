A group of artists raising public awareness against illegal hare coursers around the Sleaford area have come up with a new stunt to highlight the animals’ plight.

Hare Aware has launched a new art based project with ten brightly coloured frames, with hares sitting in or leaping through them, attached to lamp posts, roundabouts and railings around the town. They say Lincolnshire Police have had some great recent successes with capturing the coursers and they hope to keep it in the public eye.