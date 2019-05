Sleaford artists behind the Hare Aware campaign have produced a new reminder for their campaign.

They aim to protect dwindling numbers of the animals locally by urging people to report illegal hare coursing and took part in the St George’s Day Market event at the Town Hall, inviting young and old to paint wooden cut-outs of hares.

A close up of one of the newly painted hares on the East Road roundabout on the outskirts of Sleaford. EMN-190430-094537001

They thank everyone who joined in the decorating of the 35 hares which are now adorning the roundabout on East Road, on the outskirts of town.