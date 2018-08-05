New care home welcomes first residents

A new, luxury 64-bed elderly care home for Sleaford has welcomed its first residents.

Last week the first five permanent and five day care residents moved into Holdingham Grange opened by Glenholme Healthcare social residential care. Another four respite care clients have also signed up to visit during the year.

The home has 64 luxurious bedrooms, some with private gardens and seating areas, communal lounges and gardens, an on-site hair-dressing salon, cinema and bistro.

Home manager Hazel Whittaker said work is completed and the home is open for permananent residents, respite and day care. She said: “The Care Quality Commission are happy and we have just been given a five star food hygiene rating.”

New resident Enid Walker, 99, and daughter Jenny Wizman, are pictured being welcomed by Mrs Whittaker and managing director Kent Phippen.