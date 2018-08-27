New Care Village plans for Navenby

Plans for a new care village in Navenby, set to cost in the region of £7 million, are set to appear before North Kesteven District Council.

The development, consisting of a single-storey build containing 70 self-contained bedrooms and nine-self contained independent living bungalows, was given outline permission in 2016.

Now, applicants NDC Group Ltd have submitted their reserve matters for councillors to approve.

The new build is planned for land next to the Cliff Villages Medical Practice, on Grantham Road, and will be accessed through a separate entrance.

According to a design and access statement to North Kesteven District Council it will also include facilities such as a gymnasium, hair salon, cafe and dining area.

There will be a total of 84 parking spaces across the site, including 20 for staff and 18 for the bungalows.

The report says there is a care need and points to the NKDC Corporate Plan, which says the age profile of the population will have a 53 per cent increase in the 65+ population by 2031.

It says: “The proposal responds to the opportunities and constraints of the site and contributes to the district’s housing targets.

“It provides much-needed ground floor accommodation for the rapidly increasing elderly population.”

It says the site is located close to local amenities, with good transport links to Grantham and Lincoln nearby.

The construction cost of the planned development has been estimated at £6.5 million to £7 million.

Up to 50 people would be working on construction at peak times, with the applicants hoping to employ as many people from the local area as possible.