New dental practice opens in town creating 20 jobs

Sleaford Mayor Coun Grenville Jackson was one of the first to be shown around a new dental surgery in Sleaford offering much-need NHS dental care locally.

Coun Jackson officially opened Treeline Dental Care in Southgate on Wednesday at a ceremony also attended by Sleaford county councillor Kate Cook.

Director of Treeline, Dr Jimmey Palahey, said: “We had tremendous interest before the surgery was actually open so I am pleased we’re now making appointments for patients to come in over the coming weeks.

“There is obviously a clear need for NHS dental care in the town and we are pleased to be able to bring this service to the local community. We have also been really encouraged by the positive feedback we have had from all sorts of community organisations who have welcomed us bringing more NHS care to Sleaford.”

Dr Palahey has been in dentistry for 15 years and has a practice in Nottingham with wife and business partner Nav. They have just opened a practice in Lincoln, but say the interest has been amazing in Sleaford.

It will open 365 days a year, 8am until 8pm and is designed to provide patients with maximum flexibility and convenience both on the NHS and privately, offering cosmetic work and urgent care.

“We still have spaces available but would urge anyone thinking of registering to do so soon because we have been so popular,” Dr Palahey said.

Everything in the new surgery has been designed to best practice standards and allows for expansion into areas such as 3D scans and x-rays on site, He explained: “We have three consulting rooms with potential for a fourth. We will have four dentists, with capacity to take on extra demand.”

The practice will employ 40 staff across the Sleaford and Lincoln sites and Dr Palahey is a great believer in up-skilling their staff by offering further training on-the-job to be able to do more procedures, having himself worked within dental training for 10 years and is a programme director for Health Education England. He believed in creating a working environment which would encourage professionals to stay to provide continuity of care for patients.

Coun Cook understood people were registering from as far away as Peterborough, which would lead to further customer spending in the town centre.

To register visit www.treelinedental.co.uk or call 0300 3034045.