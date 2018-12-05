New dental surgery opening in Sleaford in New Year has already pre-registered over 1,000 new patients

A new dental surgery set to open in Sleaford in the New Year says it has been inundated by patients pre-registering for NHS dental care.

Pre-registration is still open for the new practice which is being established by Treeline Dental Care, in Southgate.

To date, though, more than 1,000 pre-registrations have been taken for the surgery, which will be open 365 days a year, offering appointments from 8am to 8pm.

Director of Treeline Dr Jimmey Palahey, said: “We have had a tremendous response to pre-registration.

“There is obviously a clear need for NHS dental care in the town and we are pleased to be able to bring this service to the local community.

“Our year-round opening hours, starting at 8am and offering appointments into the early evening and at weekends, including Bank Holidays, are designed to provide our patients with maximum flexibility and convenience.

“We still have spaces available but we would urge anyone thinking of pre-registering to do so sooner rather than later.”

Treeline Dental Care was established in 2007.

In 2016, it won an Outstanding Achievement Award at The Dental Awards.

Treeline’s original award-winning practice, which Jimmey runs with wife Nav, is based in Nottingham.

The business plans to open another practice in Lincoln, hot on the heels of the Sleaford surgery.

In addition to taking on patients, the practice is also currently recruiting for clinical and non-clinical staff.

By opening the practices in Sleaford and Lincoln, the business is creating 40 jobs – 20 at each site.

They include dentists, dental nurses, practice managers, hygienists, and reception staff.

The Sleaford practice will have capacity for about 8,000 patients in all.

Patients who do pre-register will receive a welcome gift at their first appointment.

The surgery will also offer a full range of additional private treatments to supplement NHS care and plans to establish its own on-site training centre for newly qualified dentists.

It is expected to be open by the middle of January 2019

To pre-register as a patient at the new practice in Sleaford please visit www.treelinedental.co.uk or call 0300 303 4045.